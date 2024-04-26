Congress spends Rs 18 Cr, BJP Rs 14 Cr on ads in April 2024: Google Report

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Tamil Nadu has emerged as the top target for political ads on Google with Rs 17 crore of ad spends.
According to data from the Google Ads Transparency Centre, between April 1, 2024, and April 26, 2024, the Indian National Congress (INC) spent Rs 18 crore for Google ad campaigns amidst the general elections.
On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) invested Rs 14 Cr during the same period, making it second highest after Congress. Majority of ads featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi and were run in different languages.
Trailing behind are the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party with nearly Rs 4 crore and Telugu Desam Party of Andhra Pradesh with around Rs 1.5 crore. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has spent Rs 1.3 crore on its ads.
During April 2024, Tamil Nadu emerged as the top target for political ads on Google with Rs 17 crore of ad spends, followed by Andhra Pradesh (Rs 6 crore) and Rajasthan (Rs 4 crore).
Political parties have spent 74.9% on video ads, 25% on image ads, and the rest via text.