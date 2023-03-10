Digital ad insertions grew by 52% in 2022: TAM AdEx

Amazon Online India and Grammarly retained their first and second positions respectively during 2022.
The year 2022 saw 52% growth in digital ad insertions as compared to 2021. During the year 2022, the services sector had 45% share of ad insertions, followed by education with 12% share.
The top two sectors together added more than 55% share of Ad Insertions on digital. Building, industrial and land materials was the new entrant in the top 10 sectors in 2022.
The ecom-online shopping ascended to the first rank during 2022 as compared to the previous year. Coaching/competitive exam centre and Ecom-financial services were the new entrants in the top 10 categories in 2022. The top 10 categories added 45% share of digital ad insertions.
Samsung India Electronics not only moved to third rank, but also was a new entrant in the top 10 list of advertisers.
Among the growing categories, cellular phones-smartphones saw highest increase in ad insertions with growth of 2.9 times followed by coaching/competitive exam centre with 2.1 times growth during 2022 compared to 2021.
In terms of ad insertion growth, the e-comm-online shopping category witnessed highest growth among the top 10 i.e. 69%. Five out of the top 10 growing categories belonged to the e-comm sector.
Excluding YouTube, Rediff.com is the leading publisher in terms of advertising during 2022. NDTV News-India ascended to third position followed by Zeenews.india.com.
Desktop display topped with 42% of digital ad insertions followed by mobile display ads on the second position with 29% share. Ad network was the most popular method for promoting ads on digital platforms, accounting for 51% of total ad insertions, followed by programmatic method with 27% share.
HTML5 ads grabbed highest insertions (43%) on digital, followed by banner with 32% share. Video ads secured third position with 25% share in 2022.