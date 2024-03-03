Few of the delisted Indian apps return to Google Play Store; IT minister says Google’s actions can’t be “permitted”

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The apps faced delisting over billing issues.
Indian apps such as Naukri and 99acres have returned to the Google Play Store after the technology giant reportedly delisted 10 apps over billing issues. Other affected apps included popular names such as Shaadi, Bharat Matrimony, Kuku FM, and TrulyMadly.
Naukri’s and 99acre’s parent company Info Edge co-founder Sanjeev Bikchandani confirmed the news on X, formerly known as Twitter.
However, Anupam Mittal, founder of the People Group, Shaadi.com’s parent company argued everything was not back to normal if Google had only reinstated the apps after disabling their in-app payment modes.
“Pls clarify that u are back up as consumption apps only ie without any in-app billing which will destroy the consumer side of the business in the longer-term.,” he asked Bikchandani to which the Info Edge co-founder responded, “We are on the consumption model and back up.”
As per Techcrunch, Google had taken this action “against developers who have persistently not complied with its billing policies, escalating a three-year dispute in what is the company’s largest market by users.”
The government was keeping an eye on the developments. “I spoke to Google yesterday (Friday) after their action and have asked them not to delist apps like this, and they have started allowing some apps back. On Monday I will have a meeting with Google and the start-ups on this topic,” IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told The Indian Express.
Google's decision to remove some apps in India from its app store "cannot be permitted", NDTV’s Gadgets360 quoted the IT Minister.
The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), a not-for-profit industry body representing the digital industry, on March 2, 2024, in a press note, condemned the removal of apps from the Google Play Store, and its governing council called the delisting of apps unfair and disproportionate.
Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash