Dummies guide to GenAI for digital marketing

Dr Kushal Sanghvi, head- India and SEA, says that agencies are witnessing a change in client expectations, with an increasing focus on incorporating AI into marketing strategies. He points out that major tech companies like Adobe, Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, Amazon, and Meta are playing a significant role in shaping the adoption of AI in marketing. Their investments in AI technologies and tools are influencing how agencies approach AI integration. However, in the Indian context, he believes that the use of AI in marketing is just approaching the tip of the iceberg. "Currently, we're witnessing a surface-level use of AI in marketing. It's like dipping our toes into the immense potential. The real depth of AI's impact is yet to be explored, but even at this surface level, it's reshaping how we approach creativity and efficiency in the industry," he says.