Google announces to retain third-party cookies in Chrome

In the post, Anthony Chavez, VP of Google's Privacy Sandbox, explained that the company's five-year effort to develop a privacy-preserving ad-tech stack requires substantial work and has significant implications for online advertisers, some of whom have been vocal in their opposition. He added, "Instead of deprecating third-party cookies, we would introduce a new experience in Chrome that lets people make an informed choice that applies across their web browsing, and they'd be able to adjust that choice at any time."