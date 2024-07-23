Google announces to retain third-party cookies in Chrome

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Google plans to introduce a "new experience in Chrome" that allows users to make and adjust informed choices about their web browsing at any time.
Google has decided to retain third-party cookies in its Chrome browser. Despite years of controversy, the advertising industry's concerns have finally been acknowledged.
In an updated approach announced in a blog post today, Google revealed it won’t be "deprecating third-party cookies." Instead, it is introducing a "new experience in Chrome" that allows users to make an informed choice across their web browsing, which they can adjust at any time.
In the post, Anthony Chavez, VP of Google's Privacy Sandbox, explained that the company's five-year effort to develop a privacy-preserving ad-tech stack requires substantial work and has significant implications for online advertisers, some of whom have been vocal in their opposition. He added, "Instead of deprecating third-party cookies, we would introduce a new experience in Chrome that lets people make an informed choice that applies across their web browsing, and they'd be able to adjust that choice at any time."
Google executives are already discussing this pivot with regulators, including the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), and plan to engage with the industry soon.
For those who have invested time and effort into third-party cookie alternatives, there's no need to worry: Google will retain the APIs in the Sandbox. In fact, the plan is to continue investing in them, Chavez noted, to further enhance “privacy and utility.” Additionally, new privacy controls, such as the recently announced IP Protection (i.e., IP masking for privacy protection) in Chrome’s Incognito mode, will be incorporated into the Sandbox.
In 2020, Google announced its plan to "phase out support" for third-party cookies, as well as cross-site tracking identifiers, fingerprinting, and other similar methods in Chrome by 2022. The goal was to replace them with privacy-conscious alternatives without disrupting the web’s advertising model.
This timeline was first postponed to 2023, then to 2024, and in April, a third delay was announced, pushing the deadline to sometime in 2025.