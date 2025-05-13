Google redesigns its ‘G’ icon for the first time in 10 years

Google has revealed a refreshed version of its iconic ‘G’ logo, marking its first significant update in almost a decade. The new design ditches the previous segmented colour scheme in favour of a smooth gradient, blending the company’s familiar red, yellow, green, and blue tones into a continuous swirl.

The updated ‘G’ logo is now being gradually rolled out to iOS users via the Google Search app and has also started appearing on Android devices with the beta release of Google app version 16.18, according to a 9to5 Google report.

This marks the first update to Google’s "G" logo since 2015. The new gradient design reflects the company’s evolving brand, especially with the introduction of Google Gemini, its generative AI assistant. The Gemini logo itself features a blue-to-purple gradient, signalling Google’s shift towards a more dynamic, gradient-driven visual identity in line with its AI advancements.

The new 'G' logo is currently available on iOS and Pixel devices, while the previous version is still in use across other platforms, including the web and non-Pixel Android devices. Google plans to expand the rollout of the updated design across more devices and platforms in the coming weeks.