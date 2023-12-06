Government to issue advisory on misinformation and deepfakes in the next two days

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced the development on social media.
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar met with social media platforms to review progress made by them in tackling misinformation and deepfakes. The minister stated that advisories on combating these issues will be issued in the next two days to ensure 100% compliance by platforms.
"Held the 2nd #DigitalIndiaDialogues on Misinformation and #Deepfakes with intermediaries today, to review the progress made since the Nov 24 meeting. Many platforms are responding to the decisions taken last month and advisories on ensuring 100% compliance will be issued in the next 2 days, the Minister of State for IT and Electronics stated.
Representatives of social media platforms had earlier met with the Union Minister on November 24, 2023 where the social media platforms were given seven days to act decisively on deepfakes and align their terms of use as per the 12 prohibited content areas outlined in rule 31B under the IT Act.