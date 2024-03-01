IndiGo soars to victory, White Rivers Media rides the wave at the afaqs! Digies Awards 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Brands and agencies united to celebrate digital advertising excellence at the afaqs! Digies Awards 2024 on February 29, held at the Holiday Inn in Mumbai.
In the ever-evolving space where marketing meets the digital frontier, digital has transitioned from a supporting role to an indispensable component of strategic marketing efforts. From the immersive realms of social media to the frontiers of virtual reality, digital offers limitless possibilities for brands and agencies to shape and disseminate their messages.
Digies, an annual initiative by afaqs!, acknowledges the creative brilliance of various stakeholders in the marketing ecosystem. Held at the Holiday Inn in Mumbai on February 29, Digies encompassed a celebration of creativity across mediums, bringing together agencies, brands, production houses, design studios, creative studios, and content creators.
With over 40 agencies and 80 brands participating, each contributing its unique flair and digital expertise, Digies 2024 witnessed a blend of industry giants and household names, including Adani Real Estate, Adidas, Amazon Prime Video, Apollo Tyres, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Britannia, Cadbury, CEAT, Dabur, Dettol, Eureka Forbes, IMDB, ITC Bingo Mad Angles, ITC Sunfeast Mom's Magic, Kitkat, Mahindra, Max Life Insurance, Microsoft, PhonePe, Sony Pictures Networks, Tanishq, Tata Consumer Products, The Belgian Waffle Co, World Gold Council, and ZEE Entertainment Enterprises.
The winners' circle covered 50 categories, showcasing diverse and innovative campaigns, with Gold, Silver, and Bronze metals recognising outstanding achievements.
IndiGo soared to new heights by clinching the prestigious Brand of the Year award, alongside three Gold, two Silver, and two Bronze metals. A testament to IndiGo's impactful digital presence and strategic marketing initiatives, this recognition solidifies its position as a trailblazer in the competitive landscape.
In a resounding victory, White Rivers Media emerged as the Agency of the Year, dominating the stage with seven Gold, four Silver, and three bronze metals. This accolade underscores White Rivers Media's commitment to pushing creative boundaries across diverse categories, from social media to design.
Judged by a distinguished 43-member jury from advertising, media, and marketing domains, entries underwent rigorous evaluation.
Kotak Mahindra Bank secured a notable haul of accolades with two Gold, three Silver, and two Bronze metals.
Britannia, an industry stalwart, achieved an impressive tally of three Gold, one Silver, and three Bronze metals.
boAt Lifestyle demonstrated its prowess with an impressive haul of three Gold and three Silver metals.
Adidas, a powerhouse in sports and lifestyle, earned two Gold, two Silver, and two Bronze metals.
Dabur India emerged as a noteworthy achiever with one Gold, three Silver, and 1 Bronze metals.
Tanishq shone brightly with three Gold, one Silver, and one Bronze metals.
HiveMinds Innovative Market Solutions demonstrated commendable success, securing two Gold, four Silver, and three Bronze metals.
Tonic Media Digital demonstrated its prowess in the digital realm by garnering two Gold, three Silver, and two Bronze metals.
Digitas showcased its creative brilliance by securing three Gold and four Silver metals.
EssenceMediacom earned distinction with two Gold, two Silver, and two Bronze metals.
Social Panga proved to be a standout performer with two Gold, one Silver, and two Bronze metals.
BigCity Promotions showcased notable achievements, securing three Gold, one Silver, and one Bronze metals.
Digies serves not merely as an awards ceremony but as a catalyst for fostering innovation and excellence in digital marketing. It is a platform where creative minds converge, ideas flourish, and the industry's pulse is felt. The awards not only celebrate accomplishments but also inspire future endeavours by setting new standards for what is possible in the digital realm.