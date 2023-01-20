Is Twitter's free ads incentive enough for big brands to take the bait?

Rajiv Dhingra, founder and CEO, RD&X Network, shares that though Twitter doesn't have a big pie in the ad budgets in India, its reach is coming from influencers who had a package deal to endorse across platforms. He shares, “India may not be impacted by the global developments at Twitter as the platform’s influence is significant higher than others. But, the problem is that this influence does not translate into ad dollars. Twitter’s ad inventory is not exciting. Hence, ad spends directed at the platform go towards influencer marketing rather than the media budget," Dhingra comments.