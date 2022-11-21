RIPTwitter: Will Twitter soon be dead to brands?

"Currently, we are not seeing too much budget shift from Indian brands and agencies on Twitter advertising," Sanjay Mehta, Joint CEO, Mirum India, explains. However, he adds, there might be some pauses announced by Indian brands soon as initial questions about investing in Twitter ads are already being discussed. "The reasons for this are twofold. One is the prevailing uncertainty around the platform due to various updates and what is currently happening with the company. The second and more important is the brand safety with regards to their advertising," Mehta shares.