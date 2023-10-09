Lenovo launches new brand campaign featuring range of products

The features comprise smart login with infrared camera, multitasking with four screens and high-performance cooling.
Lenovo announced the launch of a new brand campaign featuring its Range of Products. The campaign leverages the passion of Indian cricket fans, gaming enthusiasts, young professionals and students through ads set within the world cup context.
It aims to integrate all of Lenovo's consumer portfolios - Legion, Yoga, IdeaPad. The slogan 'You’ll wish everything was a Lenovo', highlights Lenovo's cutting-edge technology and how it enables people looking for great specs, high performance, durability and security.
This campaign highlights Lenovo's advanced technology, which is deeply ingrained in users' minds, so they look for it in everything, including features like Smart Login with Infrared Camera, Multitasking with 4 Adjustable Screens, and High-Performance Cooling with Lenovo Coldfront Technology.
"Our brand campaign showcases Lenovo's commitment to innovation and technology and highlights its wide range of consumer products and services that are custom-designed for versatile users," said Chandrika Jain, marketing director, Lenovo India.
"We believe that the World Cup is the perfect platform to connect with millions of Indian consumers who are passionate about cricket and technology. The campaign will position Lenovo’s seamless tech prowess in everything that consumers demand every day,” she added.