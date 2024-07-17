Meta introduces Meta verified subscription for businesses in India

Meta has now introduced Meta Verified subscription plans for businesses on Facebook and Instagram in India. The company introduced Meta Verified for businesses last year beginning with a small test to learn how Meta can offer the most valuable subscription toolkit to help businesses achieve their goals on its apps. Earlier this year, Meta also announced the expansion of the initial test from one subscription plan to four, and last month the company followed it up with the launch of Meta Verified for businesses on WhatsApp, announced during its Conversations Conference.