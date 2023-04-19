Meta to cut around 4,000 jobs in a new round of layoffs: Report

The news comes after it had laid off 10,000 and 11,000 employees in two rounds of layoffs.
Meta, as per Vox, will conduct another round of layoffs which, as per the news website’s source, “could be in the range of 4,000 jobs.”
The layoffs will impact a wide range of technical teams including those working on Facebook, Instagram, Reality Labs, and WhatsApp.
This fresh round of layoffs come after the Mark Zuckerberg-led technology company announced a culling of 10,000 jobs in March 2023 and laid off 11,000 employees in November 2022.