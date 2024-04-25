Meta’s revenue up by 27% in Q1

Meta’s Q1 results reported a significant surge more than doubling numbers. The company doubled its profit for the January-March period, with earnings reaching $12.37 billion, or $4.71 per share, up from $5.71 billion, or $2.20 per share, in the same period last year. Additionally, the revenue saw a 27 % rise to reach $36.46 billion, as compared to $28.65 billion the year ago.