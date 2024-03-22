MIB urges social media influencers not to endorse offshore online betting & gambling platforms

The advisory underscores the provisions of Section 79 of the IT Act, 2000, which grants intermediaries exemption from liability for third-party information, data, or communication links hosted by them. However, it highlights Subsection (3)(b) of Section 79, which states that this exemption does not apply if the intermediary, upon receiving actual knowledge or notification from the appropriate Government or its agency, fails to promptly remove or disable access to unlawful material residing in or connected to a computer resource controlled by the intermediary, without tampering with the evidence in any way.