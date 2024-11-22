OpenAI may launch its own browser to compete with Google: Report

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, is reportedly exploring the development of a web browser integrated with its chatbot, according to The Information. The company has also discussed partnerships to power search features with platforms like Conde Nast, Redfin, Eventbrite, and Priceline, citing individuals familiar with prototypes or designs.

This potential move could position OpenAI, led by Sam Altman, as a competitor to Google, which currently dominates the browser and search markets. OpenAI has already ventured into search with its SearchGPT tool.

In response to ChatGPT's launch in late 2022, Google-owner Alphabet has been enhancing its AI capabilities, introducing its generative AI chatbot, Gemini, last year.

Google’s dominance in the browser market faces new challenges as the U.S. Department of Justice had earlier called for the company to divest its Chrome browser to address its monopoly in online search. Now, it has unveiled unprecedented proposals to dismantle Google's internet search monopoly, including forcing the sale of its Chrome browser and potentially divesting the Android mobile operating system.

Meanwhile, OpenAI is reportedly in discussions to integrate artificial intelligence features into Samsung devices, a key partner of Google, according to the report by The Information. The report also highlights OpenAI’s existing partnership with Apple, where its technology powers the "Apple Intelligence" features in newer iPhone models.

Despite these developments, The Information notes that OpenAI is still far from launching its own browser.