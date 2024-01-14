Prannoy Roy launches 'deKoder'; an AI-based website and app

Notably, on November 30, 2022, Prannoy Roy resigned from his position as a director on the board of NDTV. This decision was prompted by the issuance of shares to a unit of the Adani Group by the founders. Subsequently, in December 2022, Roy further solidified the Adani Group's position as the single largest shareholder of NDTV by selling 27.26% of his remaining 32.26% shares to the conglomerate.