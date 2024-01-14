Prannoy Roy launches 'deKoder'; an AI-based website and app

'deKoder' is an AI-based website and app designed to simplify intricate global issues, spanning from election analyses to significant world events.
Prannoy Roy, the former chairperson and founder of NDTV, has announced to present election analyses through digital platforms with the introduction of his new venture, 'deKoder'.
In a bid to democratize information, deKoder aims to cater to a diverse audience by providing content in 15 different Indian languages.
Roy emphasized that the core objective of incorporating artificial intelligence into the platform is to empower viewers to conduct their analyses independently. The launch of deKoder will be executed in a phased manner.
Notably, on November 30, 2022, Prannoy Roy resigned from his position as a director on the board of NDTV. This decision was prompted by the issuance of shares to a unit of the Adani Group by the founders. Subsequently, in December 2022, Roy further solidified the Adani Group's position as the single largest shareholder of NDTV by selling 27.26% of his remaining 32.26% shares to the conglomerate.