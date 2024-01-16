Prannoy Roy’s deKoder creates language-specific handles ahead of election coverage

On the launch day, Roy emphasised catering to a diverse audience by providing content in 15 different Indian languages.
After the launch of deKoder platform on January 13, 2023. Prannoy Roy dropped the first episode on the platform with Ruchir Sharma, an investor and author. They spoke about the top trends of 2024.
Interestingly, to address rising trends of mobile consumption in the country, the platform has dropped the same episode in a vertical format, suited more in mobile devices.
On the launch day, Roy emphasised that the platform will cater to a diverse audience by providing content in 15 different Indian languages. To leverage that, the platform launched language-specific handles on Instagram.
The pages are named as: deKoder Tamil, deKoder Telugu and deKoder Hindi.
deKoder has not officially launched website. Till now, the YouTube official channel has around 8.44 K subscribes.