Privacy-first marketing and AI investments: InMobi's focus for 2024

According to Agarwal, the major focus areas for InMobi in 2024 are privacy-first marketing and continuing to double down on AI investments. “We will continue to invest a lot in privacy to see how we stay ahead of the curve when it comes to advertising in a privacy-first era. Concerning AI investments, there are large use cases at InMobi when it comes to creatives and then the targeting, bidding, and pricing algorithms as they are at the core of the advertising stack. So, we will continue to focus and invest heavily on these two aspects,” she notes.