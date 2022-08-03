QYOU Media to launch a new gaming digital channel, Q GAMEX in September 2022

Speaking on the announcement of its upcoming gaming digital channel, Krishna Menon, chief operating officer, QYOU Media India, said, “At QYOU Media India, our unique and socially connected content style is in alignment with what this audience is looking for. The Indian online gaming industry has steadily grown to become a leading market across the globe. With the launch of ‘Q GAMEX’, we aim to cater to the young gaming enthusiasts and become a leading provider of multi-genre channels to audiences who are rapidly adopting connected TV as a primary destination for entertainment purposes. We are delighted to add ‘Q GAMEX’ to our existing portfolio of brands and look forward to developing Q GAMEX as a pioneer in gaming content across digital platforms.”