Sirona and Barkha Singh team up to launch 100% rash-free sanitary pads

The campaign aims to educate women about the importance of choosing skin-friendly hygiene products.
Sirona, India’s feminine hygiene brand, launches its revolutionary line of sanitary pads, designed to be 100% rash-free, with a DVC featuring actor Barkha Singh, as the brand advocate and face of the campaign.
The brand announced the association of Barkha Singh, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, as the brand advocate and face of the campaign for their sanitary pads and menstrual cups. Celebrating this milestone, Sirona has launched an digital video campaign (DVC) featuring Singh, shedding light on the innovation behind the 100% Rash-Free Sanitary Pads, educating women about the importance of choosing skin-friendly hygiene products.
Speaking on the launch, Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Brands Co, Good Glamm Group, said, "Sirona's relentless pursuit of innovation and commitment to women's well-being has culminated in the creation of our 100% Rash-free Sanitary Pads; a result of extensive research and development, with a singular focus on enhancing women's lives during their menstrual cycles. We are dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of women everywhere."
"I am proud to be associated with Sirona, a brand that is dedicated to feminine health and hygiene. Sirona's products are a game-changer for women everywhere, and I am excited to spread the word about these incredible products," added Barkha Singh.