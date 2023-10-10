Sirona and Barkha Singh team up to launch 100% rash-free sanitary pads

The brand announced the association of Barkha Singh, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, as the brand advocate and face of the campaign for their sanitary pads and menstrual cups. Celebrating this milestone, Sirona has launched an digital video campaign (DVC) featuring Singh, shedding light on the innovation behind the 100% Rash-Free Sanitary Pads, educating women about the importance of choosing skin-friendly hygiene products.