Skipping AI glasses could leave you cognitively behind: Zuckerberg

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes that smart glasses will emerge as the primary interface for human interaction with artificial intelligence in the future.

“I continue to think that glasses are basically going to be the ideal form factor for AI because you can let an AI see what you see throughout the day, hear what you hear, [and] talk to you,” he said during Meta’s second-quarter earnings call.

Adding a display—whether it is a compact screen or a broad, holographic field such as that of Meta’s forthcoming Orion AR glasses—enhances their functionality, he added.

Zuckerberg emphasised that individuals lacking AI-enhanced eyewear risk falling behind significantly.

“I think in the future, if you don’t have glasses that have AI—or some way to interact with AI—you’re probably going to be at a pretty significant cognitive disadvantage compared to other people.”

Today Mark shared Meta’s vision for the future of personal superintelligence for everyone.

His remarks come as Meta continues to invest significantly in this area, with products such as its Ray-Ban Meta Glasses experiencing a threefold increase in year-over-year sales, according to eyewear partner EssilorLuxottica.

The glasses allow users to listen to music, capture photos and videos, and engage with Meta AI in real time, including enquiring about their surroundings.

Zuckerberg has been open about his commitment to this vision. Meta’s Reality Labs division, which spearheads these initiatives, reported a staggering loss of $4.53 billion in the second quarter, contributing to an overall loss of nearly $70 billion since 2020.

However, he positioned this expenditure as essential for the future of consumer technology.

While competitors like OpenAI and startups such as Humane and Limitless are exploring various AI device formats, including pins and pendants, Zuckerberg insists that glasses represent the most natural and socially acceptable path forward.

“The other thing that’s awesome about glasses is that they are going to be the ideal way to blend the physical and digital worlds together,” he said, suggesting that AI-powered eyewear could eventually help realise Meta’s long-term vision of the Metaverse.

Developed in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica under the Ray-Ban brand, Meta’s AI-driven smart glasses are priced at Rs 29,900 and are available in Wayfarer and Skyler styles.

In India, the marketing strategy for these AI smart glasses targets aspirational millennials and Gen Z by leveraging influencer partnerships.

Whether smart glasses will ultimately dominate the AI hardware race remains uncertain; however, for now, Zuckerberg is fully committed. His AI vision extends beyond smart glasses. In a recent interview with Stratechery, he predicted a future where businesses won’t need ad agencies at all.

Instead, they will simply input their objectives into Meta’s AI—without the need for creatives, targeting, or measurement—resulting in straightforward outcomes. Describing this as a “redefinition of the category of advertising,” Zuckerberg suggested that Meta is close to automating the entire advertising process.