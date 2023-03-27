Times Network announces India Digital Fest

MK Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network said, “As the nation’s most influential News network, we are committed to driving India's growth story through our news channels and established Summit platforms such as India Economic Conclave, Times Now Summit, Leaders of Tomorrow etc. The digital revolution is well underway in India, and the country is rapidly establishing itself as a major player in the global digital economy. Powering India’s transformation to a digitally empowered society, India Digital Fest is a definitive platform to decrypt the full potential of our digital capabilities and showcase the future shaped by the power of transformative technologies. Through immersive experience of technological innovations and collaborative discussions with eminent tech leaders and policymakers on topics including future of warfare, skilling India's future ready workforce, co-existence of AI and humanity etc., I am confident IDF will be a catalyst in developing decisive strategies that will drive India’s digital future.”