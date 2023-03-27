Times Network announces India Digital Fest

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Sandhya Devanathan, Gerd Leonhard, Calum Chace, Gautam Aggarwal, Akhil Gupta, Deep Kalra and Ravi Garg among others to headline the event.
Times Network, announced India Digital Fest (IDF), to be held on March 28, 2023 in New Delhi. Themed ‘The Future Begins Here’ India Digital Fest will highlight frontline technologies and disruptive innovations that are being implemented across the Indian ecosystem and analyse how they will truly shape the future of a digitally powered economy and society.
A definitive platform for the brightest minds, visionaries and disruptors to throw light on the upcoming disruptions across tech domains, IDF will chart a roadmap to harness the full potential of frontline technologies to transform a nation on the rise.
Analysing key trends across domains with curated sessions on 5G, digital gaming, future of travel, hospitality & leisure in digital age, digital banking, AI vs Human Imagination etc., the day-long event will witness eminent speakers including Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology, Sandhya Devanathan, Head & VP, India, Meta, Gerd Leonhard, Futurist & Humanist, Calum Chace, Author & Futurist, Akhil Gupta, Vice Chairman, Bharti Enterprises, Deep Kalra, Founder and Chairman, MakeMyTrip, Ravi Garg, Director - Business Messaging India, Meta, Gautam Aggarwal, Division President, South Asia, Mastercard, Sameer Nair, Managing Director, Applause Entertainment, Amit Sharma, CTO, Dream 11, Rameesh Kailasam, CEO, India Tech.Org, Siddharth Kedia, Group CEO, NODWIN Gaming, Sam Balsara, Founder, Chairman and MD, Madison World and Madison Communications, Shashi Sinha, CEO, IPG Media Brand, Shuvadip Banerjee, CMO, ITC, Arun Iyer, Founder, Spring Marketing Capital, Manoj Bajpayee, Actor amongst others.
MK Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network said, “As the nation’s most influential News network, we are committed to driving India's growth story through our news channels and established Summit platforms such as India Economic Conclave, Times Now Summit, Leaders of Tomorrow etc. The digital revolution is well underway in India, and the country is rapidly establishing itself as a major player in the global digital economy. Powering India’s transformation to a digitally empowered society, India Digital Fest is a definitive platform to decrypt the full potential of our digital capabilities and showcase the future shaped by the power of transformative technologies. Through immersive experience of technological innovations and collaborative discussions with eminent tech leaders and policymakers on topics including future of warfare, skilling India's future ready workforce, co-existence of AI and humanity etc., I am confident IDF will be a catalyst in developing decisive strategies that will drive India’s digital future.”
Speaking on the partnership, Ravi Garg, director - business messaging, India, Meta said "We are delighted to partner Times Network for ‘India Digital Fest’ to showcase our shared vision for India's digital future. India Digital Fest is a coveted platform championing India’s digital transformation journey. As a mobile-first nation, India’s digital landscape is evolving rapidly and we are confident that WhatsApp will play a key role in empowering India’s digital transformation for consumers and businesses alike. India Digital Fest will also spotlight the ‘Let’s Talk Growth’ campaign which talks about new models of growth on digital, for businesses of all sizes and empower them to take the next big leap.”
The vibrant India Digital Fest will also feature an immersive, experiential zone to showcase cutting-edge technologies from the most influential tech leaders in the Digital Universe as well as homegrown innovations. This includes India’s first homegrown jet suit – the brainchild of Raghav Reddy (Founder, Absolute Composites), the pioneers of drone swarm technology in India – represented by Dr. Sarita Alahwat (MD & Co-Founder, BotLab Dynamics) and the maker of India’s first flying electric taxi – represented by Prof. Satyanarayanan Chakravarthy (Founder, The ePlane Company). The event will also witness a special act by world-renowned Digital Illusionist, Technology Magician & Futurist, Keelan Leyser, who will illustrate possibilities of a magical future powered by digital technologies.
India Digital Fest is presented by Whatsapp.