Tyroo’s Comet to bring Activision Blizzard Media to India in an Exclusive partnership

Activision Blizzard Media provides brands with a gateway to its iconic games portfolio, which includes Candy Crush Saga, Call of Duty and Overwatch.
Tyroo, a leading APAC Ad-tech platform, in an exclusive partnership with Activision Blizzard Media will bring its programmatic advertising inventory to India. Activision Blizzard Media provides brands with a gateway to its iconic games portfolio, which includes Candy Crush Saga, Call of Duty and Overwatch. They deliver programmatic ad experiences that are engaging and rewarding for players, inspiring positive association for brands, and offers a variety of ad placement and ad types, including rewarded video advertising, which provides a value exchange for players.
Tyroo introduces Activision Blizzard Media’s in-game advertising opportunities under its gaming division Comet. Comet is set to become the advertiser’s go-to gaming and esports advertising platform. Tyroo plans to work with brands from across verticals to leverage the Activision Blizzard Media advertising opportunity, and support their entrance into gaming. As gaming moves mainstream, brands are on the lookout for long-term partnerships to drive engagement. This partnership will open up opportunities for brands across regions to utilize in-gaming advertising and connect with players in a fan-first integrated advertising experience across mobile gaming.
Alex Kinzig, director of demand partnerships at Activision Blizzard Media, commented, “We are excited to work with Tyroo as our preferred partner to drive value into the in-game advertising ecosystem for Activision Blizzard Media. Tyroo has incredible experience and understand our player-first ad formats well.” She also added that “Tyroo’s credentials in building up new advertising platforms will enable us to deliver more value and drive business impact for our clients.”
Akshay Mathur, chief revenue officer, Tyroo Technologies commented, “Gaming as an industry is growing at an exponential rate. It’s set to become the next entertainment hub and entry point into the metaverse; this has consequently bumped up the growth of users and revenue per user across emerging markets. Brand’s need to focus on gaming platforms to capture immersive and quality audiences. We know that brands are looking to acquire engaged audiences and players are responsive to advertising efforts by brands.” He also mentions that “Activision Blizzard, and its gaming portfolio, have a global player base of nearly 400 million players and offers a very exciting opportunity for brands to explore a user-initiated in-game advertising experience