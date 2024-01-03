Zerodha's Nithin Kamath emphasises YouTube's significance in the era of social media

Speaking at the podcast, Kamath mentioned that the superpower businesses have is transparency. He recognised YouTube as the go-to platform, even though he entered the social media realm late. “I was really late to the social media scene. I started in LinkedIn in 2018, and Twitter around 2019…but until then I used to be the person managing Zerodha’s social media. I also realised that if something came from the business handles, the platforms started throttling the reach of sorts. But like YouTube, I knew early that this was the place to be.”