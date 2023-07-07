Zuckerberg vs Musk: Will Meta’s ‘Threads’ rekindle brand interest in text-based microblogging?

“Brands will be approaching Meta for brand integrations in Instagram, Facebook and Threads simultaneously now. It will be a better deal for brands, as it will save them from the hassle of reaching out to multiple companies to ensure reach. From a digital advertising perspective, Twitter was winning the game on social media mentions and the marketing spends front. Brands have been using it to create banters and tracking social media mentions primarily. They often use screenshots of Twitter banter on Instagram as well. With Threads, Meta has filled that gap in its own ambit. Many brands may stop using Twitter altogether,” she adds.