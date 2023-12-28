“eSports has become an integral part of the digital entertainment landscape”: Girish Menon, JetSynthesys

“‘Skyesports Masters emerged as a groundbreaking initiative in the Indian esports landscape. Boasting a whopping prize pool of more than Rs 2 crores, this franchise-based league on CS:GO set new standards for gaming tournaments in India. Our latest IP ‘Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL)’ which is built around JetSynthesys gaming ecosystems - RealCricket (our mobile gaming IP) and Skyesports (esports tournament operator) - also gained significant traction. The prize pool of Rs 2.51 crore was the biggest for an esports tournament in Asia. The league not only showcased top-tier gaming talent but also provided a platform for brands to connect with a diverse and engaged audience.”