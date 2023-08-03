Loco partners with LiveLike to turbocharge fan experiences with a new loyalty rewards program for gamers

Miheer Walavalkar, LiveLike CEO/co-founder, said, “Gamers, game fans and live streamers have set nearly every key trend in our industry over the past few years, yet there is still so much more that can be done to harness their passion. I am incredibly impressed by what Loco has built in such a short amount of time, starting by identifying and successfully connecting with the gaming community in India, and proud that they have chosen LiveLike to raise the bar by providing an unparalleled experience.”

Loco has captivated millions of users with dynamic content that showcases popular gameplay videos of beloved titles such as Battlegrounds Mobile India, Free Fire Max, Valorant, CS GO, Dota 2, Call of Duty, FIFA, and more. Since June 2020, Loco has grown to have 60M Registered Users (with 9x year-on-year daily active user growth); 600K+ streamers (with 4x year-on-year creator sign up growth); and 20M Monthly Watch Hours, which is nearly 4x of the nearest competitor. Today, highly active users spend 60+ minutes on Loco daily watching live content, making it the go-to choice for India’s gaming community.