Nazara Publishing enters VR Gaming with Pokerverse VR

Nazara Publishing has launched Pokerverse VR, an immersive multiplayer poker game now available worldwide on Meta Quest and Apple Vision Pro. This release marks Nazara's first venture into virtual reality and metaverse gaming.

Developed by Hyderabad-based YesGnome, Pokerverse VR is a free-to-play game designed for fun, social interaction, and skill development. Players can enjoy real-time multiplayer games with natural VR controls, choosing between a futuristic virtual poker lounge or bringing the game into their real-world space using augmented reality.

Nitish Mittersain, Jt MD & CEO of Nazara Technologies, stated, “With Pokerverse VR, we’re taking our first step into immersive gaming experiences. As platforms like Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest grow, we see exciting opportunities. We’re actively looking for more developers to build for the next era of gaming.”

Sridhar Muppidi, founder of YesGnome, added, “We wanted to redefine poker as a truly immersive and social experience. We’re excited to partner with Nazara Publishing to bring Pokerverse VR to players everywhere.”

The game offers features like live multiplayer tables, AR/VR modes, AI opponents for practice, gesture-based VR controls, and a progression system with daily rewards.

Nazara Publishing supports Indian and global game developers, providing resources to help bring new gaming experiences to a wider audience. While no other VR titles have been announced yet, the company is actively seeking future projects.

Pokerverse VR can be downloaded from the Meta Quest Store and the Apple Vision Pro App Store.