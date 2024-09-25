Weare1 Academy expands faculty with gaming industry veterans

Weare1 Academy, an up-skilling platform recognised by iStart India, has appointed Nikhil Malankar, Shrutvrinda V and Saurabh Saini to train the next generation of esports, game development, and UX/UI and product design professionals. These industry veterans will join as trainers and support the academy's mission to empower esports players worldwide and help them achieve their maximum potential.

Nikhil Malankar of Mumbai Gullies fame, is a seasoned game development leader with over 6 years of experience. His expertise in game development will be valuable for aspiring developers and athletes alike. At present, Malankar is the CEO of GameEon Studios, a leading Indian game development company that recently secured a second funding round. Joining him are leadership from Shark Tank fame- Upthrust Esports, Saurabh Saini, a UX/UI designer from Deoitte and Shrutvrinda V. Their passion and experience in building a UX related business ecosystem will guide the budding entrepreneurs at Weare1 Academy.

Weare1 Academy is an esports learning platform recognised by iStart Rajasthan, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), and Startup India. The academy offers courses in Esports Business Management, Esports Caster, League Operations, Esports Athlete, Game development, UX/UX Design and many others. They are committed to providing innovative learning solutions and tailored gaming programs designed to foster discipline, break barriers, and help players become high-performing esports athletes.

Nikhil Malankar expressed his excitement and said, “I'm thrilled to be a part of Weare1 Academy and share my knowledge and experience with aspiring game developers. As the global esports market skyrockets from $1.38 billion in 2022 to a projected $1.87 billion by 2025, it's essential to empower the next generation of talent. It is imperative that India is a part of this growth story. Initiatives like Weare1 are perfectly poised to contribute to this success by equipping athletes with requisite skills and knowledge.”

Saurabh Saini added, “I believe in Weare1 Academy’s mission and commitment towards providing holistic esports education. We are honoured to contribute to this journey and guide students towards achieving successful esports careers.”

Weare1 Academy is excited to onboard industry veterans to it’s esports training programs. Vikrant Pujari, Esports Head at Orangutan, will lead Valorant training, while Mayank Yadav, aka “Coach Commando”, Head Coach at WindGod Esports, will provide expert coaching. Sankal Gupta, aka “Duker_FF”, from Free Fire Official India, will oversee the Free Fire training program. These experts aim to mentor and elevate the next generation of esports talent.

Weare1 Academy founder, Saurabh Meena expressed his vision for the academy and said, “Weare1 Academy is thrilled to contribute to the Indian gaming market's growth, which is projected to reach $1.4 billion by 2028. Esports contributes for the 65.4% of gamers in the gaming ecosystem, and there is a growing demand for skilled professionals. Weare1 Academy equips students with the skills to succeed in this dynamic industry, from game development to esports management. By addressing challenges and capitalising on opportunities, Weare1 Academy empowers the next generation of esports talent.”