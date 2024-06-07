AI-powered matchmaking: Precision in influencer partnerships

According to our latest 2024 benchmarking report, Decoding Influence , the expenditure within the influencer marketing sector has consistently increased in recent years, demonstrating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 45%. Projections indicate that by 2028, this figure is poised to reach a substantial $3.5 billion.

As the industry continues to experience exponential growth, fueled by the proliferation of social media platforms and the increasing importance of digital engagement, the integration of AI technologies is set to be a defining factor in shaping its trajectory.