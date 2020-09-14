Alexa, how would brands fit in a voice-first world?

Professor Mark Ritson (2015) suggests that very often, marketers tend to have the ’shiny object syndrome’, where they tend to get swayed by the most upcoming technologies, like augmented and virtual reality (Baratali et al., 2016).

While there are several statistics to show the emergence and importance of voice technology, it is also important to analyse this using the technology acceptance model (TAM), as it helps one understand the likeliness of the technology being adopted by consumers (Davis, 1989; Davis, Bagozzi, & Warshaw, 1989).