Brand purpose: Success lies in value delivery, not virtue signalling

In a country where people compare prices every day, switch brands quickly, and still rely heavily on word-of-mouth and local trust networks, purpose must show up in what the brand does, not just what it says.

Indian consumers are increasingly competent judges of authenticity, able to distinguish between campaigns and credibility. Hence, the next decade belongs to brands that operationalise values rather than advertise them.

A cursory glance at the brands winning in the market today makes one thing clear: they aren’t the ones preaching; they are the ones practising.

Zomato: Ranked as a "fastest riser" in the Kantar BrandZ 2025 report, Zomato’s brand value jumped by 69%. Their purpose isn't just feeding India; it lies in the radical utility of expanding into quick commerce and logistics, solving the "time poverty" of urban Indians.

Zudio: A newcomer to the Top 100, Zudio has disrupted fashion not by lecturing on sustainability, but by democratising style at a price point that respects the Indian wallet. Their purpose is embedded in their value-led business model, not their PR strategy.

Taj Hotels: This legacy giant continues to dominate because its purpose is "pedigree-led." Taj Hotels saw a 55% growth in brand value recently by focusing on "service excellence"—a functional promise that delivers emotional peace.

Therefore, measurement of purpose, like business performance, is a must. If purpose matters, then it should appear in dashboards.

According to the Havas Global Report 2024-25, "70% of people believe brands should do more for society, but communication is no longer enough. They want demonstrable impact."

What brands should do to survive the 'purpose reckoning'

A business and communication pivot towards five strategic pillars is the need of the hour:

Prioritising functional empathy: Before you try to save the planet, save the customer’s time and money. Purpose must start at the checkout counter.

Movement from 'protesting' to 'providing': Instead of highlighting the world's problems, be the provider of stability. UltraTech Cement won by moving from being a product to an expert guide for individual home builders—solving a high-anxiety issue.

Owning the 'meaningful difference': According to Kantar, brands that combine high "meaning" with high "difference" grow 36% faster. This doesn't require a social cause; it requires a unique reason for existence. Royal Enfield doesn't sell "brotherhood"—it sells a community experience that is functionally distinct from its competitors.

Purpose through structure, not slogans: Amul rarely sells purpose as a theme, yet it earns trust through affordability, availability, and a long-standing cooperative model that supports farmers.

Continuity beyond one campaign: Hindustan Unilever has had success when the social idea connects to category behaviour (health, hygiene, water, livelihoods) and is supported by long-term programmes.

It is clear that the reason for the failure of multiple ‘brand purpose strategies” is the fundamental misalignment between communication and contribution. A hard truth for most categories in India is that consumers will not pay a meaningful premium for moral theatre.

They will, however, reward real improvements in value—health, safety, durability, savings, and convenience—especially when those improvements also reduce waste or harm. That’s why sustainability messaging works best when it is paired with tangible benefits.

The bottom line

The era of the "preachy brand" is dead. In a market as complex and value-conscious as India, a brand’s purpose isn't its "why"—it’s its "how".

It is how you make a Tuesday morning easier, how you make a middle-class dream affordable, and how you stay silent on a trending hashtag because you’re too busy fixing a delivery lag. This is why ‘purpose as positioning’ is a risky shortcut.

Purpose is not a tagline you announce. It is a bill you pay every day through decisions that cost money, require discipline, and stay consistent when no one is clapping.

In the new India, the most purposeful thing a brand can do is to keep its promise. Because in a world of loud statements, a silent, perfectly executed delivery is the ultimate act of virtue.



(Atul Raja is a brand strategist and marketing evangelist with 30 years’ experience, building iconic brands across Asia, Africa and Latin America, and advising leading global brands through his consultancy.)