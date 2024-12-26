Bringing ‘IFE’ to life: Shemaroo Contentino's decade of soaring success

India’s aviation sector is soaring to new heights, driven by rapid economic growth, increasing disposable incomes, and expanding connectivity. These shifts are driving significant growth in air travel and creating an expansive market for in-flight entertainment.

Advertisment

Whether for family reunions, business, or leisure, the number of air journeys by Indians is increasing sharply. As this demand rises, airlines are recognising that in-flight entertainment (IFE) is no longer just an added perk, but a critical component of the overall passenger experience.

For airlines looking to attract and retain Indian passengers, offering culturally relevant, high-quality content has become a necessity.

Shemaroo Contentino stands at the forefront of the IFE revolution, dominating the premium Indian content market with a 90% share. With a decade of expertise, it has built strong alliances with leading content partners and airlines worldwide.

Staying true to its ethos of Bringing ife to L’ife, its vast library featuring over 3,000 movies, 25,000+ TV episodes, and 1,500+ music tracks spanning more than 15 languages, offers airlines a rich variety of entertainment tailored to meet the diverse tastes of Indian travellers.

The rise of Indian air travel

India’s air travel market has witnessed exponential growth. Domestic air trips have nearly doubled, increasing from 85 million in FY16 to 152 million in 2023, and are projected to reach 325 million by 2030.

Meanwhile, international trips are expected to skyrocket from 64 million in 2023 to 160 million by 2030. This remarkable growth is a direct result of rising affluence and an expanding middle class with greater discretionary spending power.

This upward trajectory presents airlines with vast opportunities to cater to a burgeoning Indian audience. Indian travellers are seeking content that they can relate to.

For them, entertainment that reflects their cultural tastes and preferences is essential for making their journeys comfortable and enjoyable. Hence, in-flight entertainment has evolved into a core aspect of the overall travel experience.

Infrastructure growth fuels aviation expansion

India’s aviation infrastructure is scaling rapidly to meet growing demand. The number of operational airports has more than doubled, from 74 in 2013-14 to 157 in 2023-24, with plans to expand to 350+ by 2047. Fleet sizes have grown sixfold since 2000, and over 1,000 new aircraft orders highlight the industry’s confidence in sustained growth.

India’s strategic location, bridging Europe and Asia, further strengthens its status as a global aviation hub. Airlines, both domestic and international, are investing in new routes, with over 100 added in the past three years alone.

This expansion not only enhances connectivity but also increases competition, making IFE a key differentiator in the passenger experience.

Rising demand for Indian content

In-flight entertainment has evolved into more than a luxury—it’s now a core component of the travel experience. Indian travellers have distinct entertainment preferences and gravitate towards content that reflects their cultural heritage.

Hence, airlines are now looking beyond basic travel to deliver world-class services, where IFE is emerging as a critical differentiator. For airlines, this presents an opportunity to stand out by offering localised, immersive entertainment options.

Shemaroo Contentino enables airlines to cater to India’s diverse demography, ensuring every passenger finds something that resonates with their tastes. For airlines, providing robust Indian content isn’t just about improving customer satisfaction; it’s a strategic move to capture the loyalty of one of the world’s fastest-growing travel markets.

A bright future for Indian travellers

As India’s aviation market continues to grow, the demand for localised, premium IFE will only increase. With the majority of the premium Indian content in its portfolio, Shemaroo Contentino is uniquely positioned to help airlines provide tailored, relevant entertainment to Indian travellers.

Offering exceptional IFE is key to winning the loyalty of this growing and valuable customer base in a competitive market.

With Indian travellers taking to the skies in record numbers, the future of in-flight entertainment looks promising— bringing a slice of home to every journey.

(Murtuza Kagalwala, managing partner at Shemaroo Contentino Media LLP and author of this article, brings over 20 years of industry expertise to the table. He has a proven track record of driving growth and innovation across diverse platforms within the media and entertainment sector.)

