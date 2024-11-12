Can India lead in sustainable consumption, avoiding the West's errors?

What does consumption and sustainability have to do with advertising and marketing? Marketing and advertising primarily focus on fulfilling needs or creating desires, mostly for things that we do not need in such abundance. The industry is closely linked to capitalism and its impacts on sustainability and consumption.

The model of western capitalism is under question today. The pure Western style of capitalism pushes you mindlessly towards profit without considering its ecological or social consequences it imposes on humanity.

The ecological, mental health, and social inequality crises caused by that sort of capitalism could become human crises. Scandinavian countries in the West have happier societies because they follow a more balanced approach.

Let's examine how marketing and advertising have contributed to this crisis. The pure capitalism approach encourages mindless consumption. It starts with meeting a need and then encourages greater consumption. Finally, it creates desire for things we don't need or imagine. The ultimate frontier of instant gratification can have huge ramifications on mental health and consumption.

"Mindless consumption from such need and desire creation harms our environment and global social fabric."

Let us examine the consumption patterns that have emerged in the West as a result of this. The extensive reliance on single-use plastics, the throwaway culture, packaged food and beverages, rapid phone upgrades, driving fuel-inefficient vehicles, irresponsible and disproportionate energy consumption, excessive paper usage, a disposable mindset, the pressure to keep up with trends, and an overarching spirit of maximalism.

Such culture strains global resources and causes ecological and human imbalances. From pollution, water poisoning, global warming, mental illness, and even criminality.

In reality, the West should consume less and the developing countries more. But the West is caught in its own web.

"What would it take to modify a ship you ran for 100 years? Or altering an old canvas. As conscious capitalism grows in the West, this is discussed enough. However, it is still a tall order to make renovations and changes in a 100-year-old machinery."

The developing nations, in contrast, resemble a blank canvas, offering them the chance to shape their future as they envision it. They can use new technology to make capitalism more sustainable and fair. They can leap-frog while the system changes gradually.

The big question is: What is India's opportunity and why is it best prepared to address this global crisis?

Many signs point to India leading this movement in spirit, speech, and action.



First and foremost, returning to our roots. Our culture has long favoured prudent economics (Artha Shastra) that guide us towards environmental and social economic responsibility. We also follow balance, which is sometimes seen as dualism. For us, maximalism contradicts simplicity, contentment, and minimalism. Mindfulness reigns in India.

Our traditions inherently involve recycling, upcycling, and repair and usage. From using bottles for masalas to refurbishing sofa fabrics, turning old patches into quilts or bed covers (the famous kantha of Bengal or other patch work art across the country), our inherent frugality, turning old bottles into flower vases, remodelling old furniture, and our large pre-used market, we respect food and waste less.

Natural composting systems using food or cow dung as fuel and manure, revolutionary bio-gas, waste-made plastic ropes, jerry cans for water and fuel storage, and most of India buying unbranded and branded loose commodities reduce packaging waste. Not forgetting the classic Kabadi wala.

Modern India is witnessing a wave of innovations and investments in solar-powered and renewable energies, alongside the rise of green mobility and the shared economy, exemplified by services like Blu Smart Taxi and the EV car revolution. We can pursue numerous additional environmentally friendly innovations in agriculture, manufacturing, automotive machinery, and construction.

"We also have one of the world's fastest-growing large economies, and we anticipate continued growth in consumption. And it should grow. The question is, can we make our growth story more mindful and sustainable? Environmentally and socially."

If we can do this. Our thought leadership and optimism have the potential to inspire other growing economies and the world.

We have made significant strides in industries such as technology, telecom, and retail, among others. It's time for us to take the lead in promoting mindful consumption, sustainability, and developing a fresh approach to growth. The opportunity is our collective responsibility. We, as individuals, citizens, entrepreneurs, legislators, and those involved in marketing and advertising, bear this responsibility.

We already have some inspiring stories that are a step in this direction.

EcoKaari makes handwoven bags, wallets, and mats from waste plastic bags, wrappers, and other non-biodegradable materials. They use handlooms to reduce plastic waste and energy use.

Phool makes incense sticks and organic materials from temple floral waste. Phool, from Kanpur, has developed "Fleather," a sustainable leather replacement derived from flower waste, offering an eco-friendly fashion option.



Well-known rug maker Jaipur Rugs uses recycled fabric and abandoned fabrics. It supports local weavers and makes eco-friendly rugs using sustainable sourcing and artisan skill.



Asbah, as a brand, promoted women's empowerment. Offering a portion of its income to help young women achieve their goals.



ITC Hotels, a pioneer in eco-friendly hotels and sustainability audits, has done it for years.



Godrej's 'Good & Green' initiative promotes sustainability, community well-being, and skill development. By 2025, the brand wants a carbon-neutral and water-positive business model to support green energy and packaging.

Surf Excel launched the ‘Save Water’ campaign to encourage water conservation, especially during laundry. This campaign is part of the brand’s commitment to environmental sustainability, educating consumers on the importance of conserving water.

Key elements of the Surf Excel 'Save Water' campaign include:

1. Cold-wash technology: Surf Excel encourages cold-washing garments to conserve electricity and water. Cold washes utilise less water than hot washes, which use more for rinsing.

2. #RinseLess and reduced rinse features: Surf Excel products strive to save water by reducing the number of rinses every wash cycle. Their formula cleans without numerous rinse cycles, especially in water-scarce places.

3. Educational campaigns: The brand raises awareness through advertising and outreach. In one campaign, youngsters promoted water conservation, showing that tiny changes can make a significant difference. Consumers feel connected to water saving and social responsibility in these campaigns.

Surf Excel has established water conservation programs in schools and communities, educating children and families how to save water at home through easy acts.

Dainik Jagran's ‘Adha Glass Pani’ and ‘Jal Gullak’ campaigns have made an impact. The brand consistently generates socially relevant stories, advertising, and activations for impactful community activities.

"Over time, Tata Tea's ‘Jaago Re’ campaign has addressed societal problems like environmental sustainability. The campaign urges viewers to "wake up" and address social issues. In recent years, it has stressed water conservation and environmental responsibility."



Parle Agro launched a campaign for Frooti to discourage the use of single-use plastics and promote responsible waste management. Frooti packaging now features messages that emphasize recycling and proper disposal.



Dalmia Cement aimed to become the world’s greenest cement company. The brand’s ads emphasise its carbon-negative target by 2040 and its eco-friendly production processes to lower the cement industry's carbon footprint.



These are just a few inspiring stories among the many brands, individuals, and corporations making an impact. When mindful consumption, sustainability, and doing good become socially desirable, a significant shift will occur.

Then, they will move beyond Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and focus on creating brand differentiation, preference, and making business sense through doing good.

"What can marketing and advertising professionals do to bring this dream to life? We can practice mindful consumption-driven marketing strategies. Generate ideas that can have a net positive impact on the environment."

We could further create small interventions in product ideas that can have both environmental and client benefits. Build more brands that are purposefully driven toward social and environmental causes.

Make being green, sustainable, and socially good cool. If someone can make doing good seem cool, it could lead to a cascade of benefits. Who else can do this but us? Come on, that is one thing we are damn good at.

These are just a few ideas we have for this space. I hope we can keep the conversation going. Moreover, we need some remarkable case studies to drive this movement forward.

(Our guest author Divya Pratap Mehta is the Founder of Intertwined Brand Solutions.)