CTV advertising: Revolutionising the digital ecosystem

Brands have started incorporating CTV ads into their marketing toolkit as it redefines campaigns and accelerates brands to stay ahead of the competition, says our guest author.
With the evolution of the digital ecosystem, gone are the days of sticking to traditional TV screens as CTV is making its mark. Advertising on CTV has opened up an arena of broader opportunities for brands.
CTV advertising is becoming a trendsetter as it lets marketers tap into the right target audience because, unlike linear TV, brands can measure audience views with performance metrics. Owing to this, currently, the global CTV advertising revenue is $36.22 billion and is projected to reach $43.74 billion by 2025 (source: Statista).
Moreover, with a paradigm shift in users’ interests from traditional TV to CTV, especially of Gen Z in online stories and content consumption, CTV gives an extra edge to the brand’s reach, recall and recognition. Since people agree to ad-supported streaming services, ads get placed adjacent to shows, apps and across multiple touchpoints for better user acquisition and retention with quality ROAS.
CTV helps to better maintain an optimal frequency and sequential personalisation, which helps marketers in fostering relationships with consumers. They get a wealth of users’ insights and actions to create targeted personalised campaigns, resulting in effective audience segmentation that leads to higher conversions too.
This is also making a broader impact on the digital ecosystem. CTV ads maximise brand reach with the continuing brand building because of its easily accessible diversified content in multilingual languages. It has attracted the interests of both cord-cutters and cord-nevers, resulting in increasing CTV viewership as well. Hence, the adoption of CTVs is rising massively because users better resonate with the content in their native dialects wherein, consuming it on bigger screens makes a stronger impact.
Second, technological infrastructures and Internet penetration greatly address the capabilities of CTV advertising, because its blend with PTV supports marketers to deliver automated and data-driven ads. Based on this, marketers are enabled to build a quality propensity model via users’ identity graphs to monitor the users viewing ads and for how long, resulting in the scaling up of campaigns with actionable outcomes.
In this way, marketers can measure the ads’ success because in CTV, every online impression matters as messages get delivered to a receptive viewership where the relevant content gets displayed to the CTV-centric audience only.
Moreover, CTV enables full-funnel ads for potential audiences that excel at increasing ROAS since CTV streaming services either have partnerships with marketplaces or vertically integrated that help brands to showcase their offerings in a brand-safe environment.
With brand hygiene and sanity, targeting netizens becomes more precise because by leveraging the upper-funnel metrics, marketers can monitor how CTV ads will achieve the campaign KPIs within the right parameters.
CTV also comes equipped with dynamic ad insertion, i.e., ads integrated while programming of on-demand video or into live content that facilitate marketers to serve personalised offerings to viewers in real-time, depending on their choices and preferences. This practice helps brands to reach the specific target audience and deliver the right message at the right time which leads to campaign optimisation with better engagement rates too.
Further, it is supporting marketers for effective audience targeting because with a pool of targeting options based on users’ demographics, geos, behaviour, interests etc. marketers can analyse who and how frequently netizens interact with the brands. This is why brands have started incorporating CTV ads into their marketing toolkit as it redefines campaigns and accelerates brands to stay ahead of the competition.
So, it can be said that CTV usage will continue to grow and evolve and can be a remarkable opportunity for brands to develop a personalised connection with the audience via its attractive ad formats to stand out in the competitive market.
(Our guest author is Vishal Singh, country head - India, Xapads Media.)