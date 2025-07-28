From data to decisions in a flash: Quantum computing’s promise for adland

Imagine a future in which brands proactively anticipate your needs and deliver personalised experiences grounded in trust, care, and convenience. With quantum computing on the verge of applying to real life, that vision is already unfolding.

Quantum computing is the new kind of technology that uses principles associated with quantum physics to process gigantic sets of data much faster than traditional computers. In advertising, this innovation would redefine the way brands examine customer behaviour, forecast preferences, and serve highly targeted campaigns in real time.

As per a 2025 IDC report, worldwide quantum computing expenditure is forecasted to grow to $3.2 billion by 2027, spurred primarily by industries such as finance, pharmaceuticals, and advertising.

With data being the king, the possibilities of quantum computing in advertising are vast. The worldwide market for advertising, worth more than $860 billion, feeds on data from internet searches, shopping history, social media usage, and GPS locations.

All this data is used to create user profiles. But with conventional computers’ processing, it is hard to find the connections between varied data points quickly. whereas quantum computers can do the same exponentially faster.

Picture a fashion retailer instantly identifying which store might be seeing the most foot traffic and sending localised discounts within that time frame. Or imagine ads that shift based on weather, time of day, or even the consumer’s emotional state.

According to McKinsey, companies that personalise at scale already outperform their peers by as much as 40% in revenue. With quantum computing, this degree of personalisation might become not only smarter but also intuitive.

This can transform marketing activity. Brands would no longer only react to what consumers want; they would have the capability to remain ahead. An app for ordering food could push meals as demand for food surges based on habits. A retail brand might adjust promotions in anticipation of consumer intent prior to their search.

A PwC report states that 72% of business executives think that quantum computing will provide early adopters with a serious competitive advantage in personalisation and competitive strategy.

Quicker decision-making, improved targeting, and more powerful ROI could be powered by quantum-backed algorithms soon.

However, with this power comes accountability and responsibility. As quantum systems reveal greater levels of insight into human behaviour, ethical use of personal data is more important than ever. Because at the heart of branding lie shared values, dignity, trust, and respect owed to customers.

How much do brands need to know? And how are they using it? Ethical use of data will no longer be compliance alone; it will be an integral part of brand identity. The companies that move toward transparency and are in tune with changing legislation will be those that gain long-term consumer trust.

Ultimately, quantum computing will do more than turbocharge marketing; it can revolutionise the very fabric of brand-consumer relationships. By allowing brands to think and act quicker with intelligence and compassion, they can shift from merely selling products to understanding and serving people.

The brands that start venturing into this territory today won't merely keep pace; they will define the future of advertising.

(Our guest author, Vikas Nowal, is the CEO at Interspace Communications. With over two decades of experience in marketing and communications, his strategic expertise has been honed through roles at DDB Mudra Group, Starcom MediaVest Group, and Kinetic Worldwide.)