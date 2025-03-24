How Gen-Z is fuelling the rise of a new era of consumerism

They are digital natives, culture creators, and the most influential group in today's society; they are Generation Z, revolutionising the landscape of consumerism. They are not just following trends; they are, in fact, creating them. With their ability to turn viral moments into movements, this generation is ushering in a bold, unapologetic age of consumerism.

Advertisment

As the first generation to put visuals at the core of everything they consume, Gen-Z are setting the stage for a deeper dive into how brands can engage audiences in a visually immersive way and unlock newer avenues for growth.

This generation of 377 million individuals, larger than the US population, not only has the most spending power and disposable income compared to others, but they also actively participate in shaping consumer experiences rather than being fence-sitters.

Gen-Z is shaping high-value purchasing decisions, even influencing major household purchases such as automobiles and technology-related products. They are expected to drive the economy going forward, with $860 billion in consumer spending, which is projected to reach a staggering $2 trillion by 2035.

This spending surge will make every second rupee spent in India influenced by a Gen-Z consumer. Unless marketers look up and understand these digital-first consumers, brands are losing out on a mountain of untapped opportunities to drive scale.

The emergence and rapid penetration of digital platforms has led to a surge in consumption of visual experiences that now define the future of consumerism, where the battle for Gen-Z’s loyalty is fought one frame at a time.

Marketers, take note: Gen-Z’s attention is not won with catchy phrases or banners, but through immersive visuals that captivate, entertain and engage. .Neha Jolly Sawhney, Snap Inc

If you want to earn their attention, you need to create a world they can see, touch, and be part of, where authenticity and trends precede loyalty.

With 80% of Gen-Z captivated by visuals—which could be a viral challenge, an engaging AR lens on a digital platform, or an interactive shopping experience—the era of effective advertising through wordplay and storytelling is passé.

The funnel of track, engage and delight is being reimagined, prompting marketers to pivot their strategies toward immersive communication that prioritises the use of technology, short videos and visually dynamic storytelling.

This generation stands on the cusp of a visual transformation we can term as immersive marketing, where innovation at every step is the difference between thriving and surviving.

While visual and immersive content remains pertinent to establishing a long-term connection with Gen-Z, it is imperative to note that this generation is also deeply concerned with authenticity.

They are more likely to engage with brands that communicate values such as sustainability and inclusivity. As a result, visually driven campaigns need to go beyond surface-level aesthetics to more purpose-driven marketing that stimulates emotions and a sense of discovery.

Marketers who understand this behaviour have a golden opportunity to form meaningful connections with this segment. .Neha Jolly Sawhney, Snap Inc

To unravel Gen-Z’s language of engagement, digital platforms are playing a major role in serving as a bridge between this consumer segment and brands.

Through various innovations that engage and deliver a unique immersive experience that is personalised for every user, platforms are gaining nuanced insights and a more profound understanding of the consumers.

To dive deeper into the unique behavioural and consumption patterns of this segment, we partnered with the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to develop a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive understanding of Gen-Z.

Brands who overlook this generation as indirect influencers of purchase decisions would be surprised to learn that 43% of the total consumption spending in India is already driven by Gen Z, which is projected to touch 50% by 2035.

There exists a vast bank of consumer data to help brands serve their purpose of personalised messaging, which is not just geotargeted but now demographically targeted as well. The need for analytics is becoming increasingly critical for every decision, whether it's product development, marketing, or customer engagement.

For example, in the digital era, brands must recognise that blindly adhering to traditional strategies is no longer sufficient; it requires a constant, dynamic evolution.

Brands need to curate marketing strategies for Gen-Z with a distinct approach from that used for millennials. And there is a giant ground to cover! Currently, only 15% of brands have developed strategies specifically targeting this consumer cohort, though 45% of companies recognise its importance.

With 25% of Gen-Z already a part of the workforce and estimated to reach 47% by 2035, the spending power of this cohort is undeniable, and brands must engage them today to stay relevant tomorrow. .Neha Jolly Sawhney, Snap Inc

The future of Gen-Z consumerism will be a blend of virtual and real experiences on the back of emerging technology. The demand for more immersive and visually rich experiences will only intensify going forward.

From AR shopping apps to VR fashion shows, Gen-Z are already exploring new ways to interact with brands, and they expect these experiences to be visually captivating, highly interactive and deeply personal.

The age of visual-first marketing is here and the brands that adapt will lead the way. In a world where attention remains the most precious currency, it is time to stop narrating your story and start showcasing it.



(Our guest author, Neha Jolly Sawhney, is the Head of Ad Revenue, India, Snap Inc.)