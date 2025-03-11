How to hit a six with your IPL campaigns: Mastering attention as a metric

With the onset of cricket fever, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has emerged as the premier platform for enhancing brand visibility and influencing purchase intent for various brands.

The brand value of IPL has surged by 13%, increasing from $10.7 billion in 2023 to $12 billion in 2024. It has emerged as a cricket powerhouse, captivating a wide range of fans and stirring feelings of pride, excitement, and nostalgia through its dynamic, engaging, and responsive campaigns.

The IPL presents a significant opportunity, especially for sports advertisers aiming to connect with millions of viewers streaming online during peak advertising periods. There has been a notable shift towards increased ad spending on digital platforms for branding during the ongoing IPL, positioning it as a powerful moment for marketers.

Attention: Maximising fan engagement

Attention serves as a vital metric for advertisers, particularly during peak buying periods, as it is directly linked to consumer engagement, brand recall, and purchase intent. In contrast to conventional metrics like impressions or clicks, attention assesses the genuine effect an advertisement has on a consumer—considering the duration of their viewing, their level of engagement, and whether they take subsequent action.

During peak buying seasons—such as the holidays, sporting events, or major sales—advertisement clutter reaches its highest levels. Consumers face an overwhelming influx of marketing messages across various platforms, which complicates the task for brands to differentiate themselves.

Attention metrics assist advertisers in confirming that their ads are not only viewed but also truly connect with audiences. Increased attention levels are associated with enhanced brand awareness, improved message retention, and, ultimately, greater conversion rates.

Advertisers ought to direct their budgets towards placements and formats that enhance engagement, thereby ensuring improved efficiency and ROI.

How do attention signals function?

Let’s understand how attention signals—Visibility, Situation, and Interaction—can predict if an impression is likely to lead to a business result.

Visibility signals assess the legitimacy of the impressions being delivered. Attention cannot occur without visibility. The environment where consumers engage with advertisements assesses metrics such as ad density, contextual targeting, and brand suitability.

This is a crucial factor that guarantees advertisements operate in safe, appropriate, and relevant settings.

Ultimately, the interaction significantly impacts business outcomes. It serves as a key factor in consumer behaviour when exposed to advertisements, offering insights such as scrolling, pausing, eye-tracking, volume, and more.

The Impact of contextually relevant ads on attention and outcomes

Contextual relevance pertains to the relationship between an advertisement and the content that surrounds it. Advertisers can enhance visibility and engagement with their intended audience by utilising contextual targeting to position their ads in environments that naturally align with their message.

When audiences are receptive to contextual advertisements, it results in increased brand favorability and a greater intent to purchase. Last year, during major sporting events, APAC advertisers utilised several prominent Context Control targeting segments, including Arts & Entertainment, Sports Enthusiasts, Sports Events, and Wellness Healthy Living.



In partnership with Upwave, IAS carried out a study for a CPG brand to investigate the relationship between high attention scores and their effects on brand awareness and purchasing behaviour. The results indicated a 26% increase in brand awareness and a 69% increase in purchase intent, while also lowering cost per conversion and enhancing performance.



According to JioStar, ad expenditures for IPL 2025 are expected to range from Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 7,000 crore, with digital advertising revenues anticipated to surpass expectations. The digital ad rate for a 10-second slot is Rs 8.5 lakh for connected TV (CTV), while mobile video advertising has a cost per impression (CPM) rate of Rs 250.

By focussing on attention and contextually relevant ad placements across omnichannel during this IPL season, brands can improve outcomes and effectiveness of their digital campaigns.

In a competitive advertising landscape, capturing and maintaining attention is essential for driving conversions and maximising returns on ad spend during crucial buying periods.

(Saurabh Khattar serves as the Country Manager for Integral Ad Science in India. With a strong background in building relationships and managing marketing and content strategies, he excels in business development and exploring new market opportunities.)