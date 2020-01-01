How will the advertising and marketing industry change in 2020?

3. Content creation and distribution planning will need to go hand in hand: Gone are the days when the creative agency was briefed to create a 30 second TV ad and then it was handed over to a media agency to find the most cost-effective way to deliver it to as many people as possible. Reaching the customers being tougher, content creation and its distribution will need to be planned together. One can’t create a one minute video and then try to figure out how it will reach customers.