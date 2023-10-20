Indian Youth as Consumers: “Gen Next” vis-à-vis “Gen Now”

A majority of them prefer to keep a close track of the latest lifestyle trends and are conscious of their extrinsic behaviour. Though Gen Next youth claim that they are not compulsive shoppers and are able to strike a balance between their needs and the latest trends when they go shopping, a lot of consumer studies that have tracked their purchase and consumption decisions and behaviour have found that they often struggle to control their urges and can be fairly ‘impulsive’ in their shopping behaviour.