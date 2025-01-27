⁠India’s entertainment marketing: Navigating complexity, unlocking opportunity

Philharmonic orchestras are on a whole different level; the musicians and their instruments can be approached in multiple ways. However, the most captivating part is how they move as one unit toward a higher purpose.

This context aptly describes India's entertainment marketing ecosystem as a perfectly balanced orchestra that seamlessly integrates all its constituent parts. India’s entertainment market is arguably one of the most dynamic in terms of richness, creativity, and complexity.

Each region, platform, and audience segment in India forms an orchestra, and there is no lack of variety when it comes to targeting. It is expansive. Marketers, as conductors, need to unite these performers and their instruments into a full chorus of desire that seats a variety of audiences who, while split, are also metropolitan.

India is not one of those markets where one size can fit all. Every single region comes with its own language and culture. Tamil audiences may not comprehend certain aspects that Hindi audiences encounter. The tactics that work well in urban Mumbai may not work so well in rural Bihar.

Netflix’s Heeramandi is a classic example. It had to reach a global audience that’s grown accustomed to well-known period dramas and yet resonate deeply with the Indian audience that typically prefers cultural authenticity.

Adapting marketing campaigns to meet these standards is a challenging task. Balancing these dual expectations is no small feat, and marketers must tailor campaigns to meet such diverse tastes.

Adding to the complexity is fragmented media consumption. While urban millennials binge on OTT platforms, rural audiences may prefer regional TV or short-form videos on YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels. This diversity requires marketers to craft hyper-localised strategies that still align with the overarching brand narrative.

The role of the conductor: The marketer

In this deep orchestra, the role of the marketer is very essential. A marketer has to be pragmatic alongside being creative; the campaigns have to be culturally appropriate while still using the latest tools available.

For instance, in India during Diwali, target audiences anticipate campaigns that are family fun, whereas for Eid, campaigns are expected that highlight the warmth of togetherness. These cultural traffic patterns help to demarcate the marketing landscape in India, thus increasing the need for emotional connections in the context of the campaign.

Technology as a modern instrument

The modern entertainment marketing arsenal isn’t just a collection of violins and drums; it is robust, content-driven, and customised across multiple platforms, enabling AI and technology to bind the audience.

Technology enables the audiences to have as many dimensions as the promotional campaigns that marketers create. Campaigns can be enhanced in their productivity, and with that help, marketers reach out to relevant segments of the audience by understanding their preferences and behaviours.

This ensures that campaigns reach the right people with the right message. Tech tools enable the audience to experience content in new ways, such as through virtual premieres and interactive trailers.

Challenges: Tackling the complexities

Nonetheless, there are times when directing this orchestra becomes a bit of a hassle.

1. Limited budgets: As compared to Western countries, Indian marketing budgets seem to be smaller in size, which puts the pressure on the marketers to come up with decent campaigns without spending too much.

2. Multiple channels: Content types vary greatly across channels, such as YouTube or Instagram, and regional over-the-top (OTT) services, thus compounding the complexity of the campaigns even more.

3. Rate of development: New releases within the entertainment sector in India happen on a weekly basis, and this, as a result, demands a high-speed development of the creative cycle.

However, we should embrace the potential inherent in everything. Regional cinema, for instance, has emerged as a promising driver of growth. With films such as RRR or Pushpa 2, it has been demonstrated that Indian narratives can appeal to international audiences, thereby providing fresh possibilities for marketers to explore and improve.

The crescendo: Where opportunity lies

India’s entertainment marketing landscape is a symphony—rich, layered, and exhilarating. By combining cultural authenticity with modern technology, marketers can craft campaigns that are not only relevant locally but also resonate globally.

India’s rise as a global creative hub, fuelled by its diversity and tech adoption, positions it as the conductor of entertainment marketing’s future. The key is ensuring that every instrument—every audience, platform, and campaign element—plays its part to create a harmonious, impactful narrative.

As this symphony grows more intricate, the challenge—and the joy—of marketing India’s stories will only deepen. It’s a performance worth every standing ovation.

(Our guest author, Tamagna Ghosh, is a distinguished leader in the media and entertainment industry, currently serving as the Managing Director for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region at Trailer Park Group.)