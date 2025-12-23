Is purpose replacing perfection in luxury and premium branding?

Luxury once drew its power from distance, the allure of what was rare, untouchable, and aspirational. But in the post-pandemic era, the very idea of aspiration has shifted. Modern consumers, especially millennials and Gen Z, are drawn to brands that don’t just look good but do good.

Deloitte’s 2024 Gen Z and Millennial Survey found that 64% of Gen Zs and 63% of millennials globally are willing to pay more for sustainable products and services.

These younger consumers are not impressed by perfection alone; they’re seeking emotional resonance and moral alignment. Purpose is becoming the new badge of prestige.

As consumers evolve, so too does the definition of what it means to be “premium”. Perfection, once the holy grail of luxury, is being challenged and, in many ways, replaced by purpose. This shift is also reshaping what “premium” means.

During a period when social awareness, sustainability, and inclusivity are prominent in cultural discourse, luxury brands that remain silent run the risk of appearing outdated. The new question is not “How perfect is this?” but “What does this stand for?”

Purpose as the new currency of credibility

In marketing, purpose has evolved from a communications theme to a strategic imperative. A study found that brands with a clearly defined purpose grow twice as fast as those without one.

In the luxury segment, this purpose often takes the form of sustainability commitments, cultural preservation, or responsible innovation. For brands, it means weaving purpose into measurable action, whether through transparent sustainability goals, meaningful CSR initiatives, or long-term ESG frameworks that go beyond compliance to create real impact.

The motivation is not just ethical; it’s also economic. Premium consumers are using their purchasing power to reward transparency and penalise superficiality. This is particularly evident in emerging markets like India, where affluent consumers are younger, globally aware, and digitally connected.

Moreover, digital transparency has dismantled the walls of traditional luxury. With information readily available, consumers scrutinise supply chains, labour ethics, and environmental footprints. A brand that claims craftsmanship but ignores the craftspeople behind it cannot hide behind glossy storytelling anymore.

Redefining perfection

Perfection, in its traditional sense, was about the flawless surface, the polished finish, the impeccable detail, and the sense of exclusivity. But today’s perfection is multidimensional. It includes ethical precision, circular design, and human responsibility.

In architecture and design, for instance, “perfect” increasingly means responsibly engineered, not just aesthetically executed. Similarly, in fashion or hospitality, perfection now extends to how products are sourced, manufactured, and experienced. Consumers are comfortable with slight imperfections if they signify authenticity, craft, or sustainability.

Even within the bath and wellness industry, once synonymous with gleaming surfaces and faultless precision, brands are rethinking what “premium” means.

The conversation is shifting from mirror-finish perfection to mindful innovation. Designs that conserve water, use sustainable materials, and enhance well-being without excess. It’s no longer just about how beautifully water flows, but how responsibly it does.

The tension between aspiration and authenticity

This transition, however, isn’t without its complexities. Luxury is still about aspiration, and it often demands polish. The challenge for premium brands is to balance emotional authenticity with elevated aesthetics. Too much idealism, and the brand risks alienating its traditional base; too little, and it feels performative.

Brands must therefore integrate purpose across every layer of their operations, from product development to communication, so that it feels intrinsic rather than decorative.

The most successful examples of this shift are those where purpose is not a tagline but a tangible transformation, guiding how materials are chosen, employees are treated, and communities are supported.

India offers a fascinating landscape for this evolution. In spaces as personal as the bathroom, luxury is beginning to take on a new intimacy. The soft hush of water and the warmth of thoughtful design now speak to emotional connection rather than mere aesthetic control. The evolution of the bath space mirrors the evolution of luxury itself: a move from surfaces to substance, from perfection to purpose.

Research indicates that many Indian millennials now prefer brands that reflect their personal values, and over half are willing to pay a premium for sustainable alternatives. The next era of luxury, particularly in India, will not be built on rarity alone, but on responsibility.

The future: From polished to purposeful

As we move further into a purpose-led economy, perfection will no longer be the endpoint; it will be a by-product of integrity, innovation, and intention. For premium and luxury brands, this represents an opportunity to deepen trust, broaden relevance, and inspire long-term loyalty.

Luxury, after all, has always been about timelessness. And nothing is more enduring today than a sense of purpose, one that unites beauty with meaning, craftsmanship with conscience, and aspiration with impact.

(Vishal Gupta is the Commercial Director of Sales & Marketing at Hansgrohe India, with over 25 years of experience in sales, marketing, strategic planning, and business development.)