Lord Krishna and the art of creative thinking

Krishna looked at everything with a spirit of play. Conventions were there to be toyed with. This is reflected in many anecdotes from his life. Famously, during the Mahabharata, when Dronacharya asks the ever-truthful Yudhishthira if his son Ashwatthama is dead, he replies “Ashwatthama, the elephant, is dead”. Krishna blows his conch to the precise synchrony of the “elephant” word being spoken, drowning it out. At another point, Arjuna vows to slay Jayadratha by sunset the next day or kill himself for being unable to avenge his son.