Mardonwale Musings

That fashion is cyclical is known, but examples that prove it amuse me all the same. I’m a watch wearer – in fact, that’s the only jewel I wear – so a go-to example of this has been the way leather straps and metal straps took turns being fashionable on wristwatches. Another wave I’ve seen come and go is anti-fits and skinny jeans. Yet another, from the world of cosmetics, is gloss and matte. But the most glaring, in your face, actually on your face, example is beards. And it’s a great case study on the way consumerism follows changing social mores.