Marketing for the PwD community: From inclusion to growth

India has 26 million people with disabilities, a consumption base greater than the population of Australia. But in mainstream marketing and brand communications, the community is noticeably absent. For companies, the absence is not just a lost opportunity; it is a strategic gap. Disability inclusion in marketing is no longer a question of social goodwill; it is a direct route to growth.

Inclusive advertising works because it taps into markets yet to be reached. If individuals with disabilities are included in a campaign in a genuine way, they are not only recognised as valued customers but are also reached through a message that speaks to their family, friends, and larger circle.

What seems like niche inclusion actually creates a multiplier effect. It generates resonance with a far larger audience that believes in fairness, accessibility, and equal opportunity.

It's an outdated concept to frame disability inclusion as charity. Companies don't survive on charity; they survive on strategy. Just as it has been shown that gender inclusion and cultural diversity can enhance brand equity, disability inclusion provides brands with an opportunity to reach new audiences, establish more solid customer relationships, and show leadership.

Exclusion poses reputational risks. It communicates to millions of consumers that a brand is out of touch, situating the company in proximity to brands that could feel out of touch in a more self-aware marketplace.

Examples of global and Indian brands demonstrate how a focus on inclusiveness can have social influence and business influence. Microsoft's inclusive gaming drive, which situated accessibility as a part of its innovation agenda, gained international accolades and customer admiration and respect beyond the disability community.

Myntra's use of accessibility features in its app and Big Bazaar's "Sabke Liye" initiative in India are instances of inclusive design demonstrating that being socially progressive is commercially sustainable. These instances remind us that when inclusion becomes a part of a business's core pillars, it is aligned with universal tenets of independence, dignity, and belonging.

The Purple Economy offers a vehicle by which to explain this phenomenon. The Purple Economy puts disability-inclusive policy as an economic engine of growth and innovation.

Frequently, products and services designed with accessibility as a central tenet expand the norm of a product or service for everyone – subtitles, voice assistants, and curb cut access features are examples of innovations that start as accessible features and function as mainstream features. Inclusion is not an expense; rather, it is a force for creativity and competitiveness.

Those brands that realise this will determine the future of marketing. Disability inclusion is not an opportunistic CSR initiative; it is a business need. By tapping into the 26 million strong PwD India community and creating campaigns that also resonate with the larger population, brands will take on more relevance, unlock new markets, and build lasting trust.

Disability inclusion in marketing is not philanthropy; it is development. Brands that take action today will not only be more competitive, but they will also be at the forefront of shaping a more innovative, resilient, and sustainable future.

(Shanti Raghavan is the Founder & Managing Trustee of EnAble India. A renowned social entrepreneur and advocate for disability inclusion, she has been recognised globally as a leader transforming perceptions of persons with disabilities, positioning them as nation builders and change makers.)