Narsimha Avatar and the bizarre world of marketing

Some typical examples posed to us where we need to wear the Narsimha hat are as illustrated.

Often marketers are greedy enough to say the imagery needs to be premium but does not alienate the masses. We need the younger audience to lap it up but at the same time, not alienate the older audience. For example, let’s target kids in a way that it does not alienate teenagers. Let’s target the family man but let’s not appear uncool to the aspirational young biker.