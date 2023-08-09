OTT space: The next AI target

As AI continues to advance, we can expect further enhancements in overall user experience, says our guest author.
One of the most advanced developments in technology at present, is the field of artificial intelligence or AI. The rate at which this tech is moving forward, is unprecedented. Perhaps, one of the most astonishing things about AI is the vast diversity of features it can be programmed to do.
Today, let’s explore AI’s extraordinary role in the OTT industry, both now and in future.
Streaming enhancement
When you are watching a video, the last thing you need is buffering… Through intelligent optimisation techniques, AI ensures non-buffered streaming. Machine learning analyses network conditions, device capabilities, etc., to adjust video quality in real-time. It means that even with varying Internet speeds, streaming quality gets adapted to provide the best possible experience.
Content creation empowerment
From scriptwriting assistance to automated video editing and post-production tasks, AI accelerates content production. While analysing trends and historical data, AI helps creators create high-quality content efficiently, while harnessing its power to enhance their creative process and create content at better economics.
Copyright safeguard
AI plays a vital role in content moderation and copyright protection. Using its ability to analyse audio, video and metadata, it helps to detect and prevent copyright violations, safeguarding the intellectual property of content creators and copyright holders. AI algorithms are also employed to identify and filter out inappropriate or offensive content, to ensure that viewer sensibilities are not disturbed.
User recommendations
Finding the right show or movie at a time, can be exhausting. However, now with AI support, you can get personalised recommendations tailored to your unique preferences. By analysing your viewing habits and interests, AI algorithms work tirelessly to suggest content that matches your tastes, taking into account various factors like genre, actors and user ratings.
Targeted advertising
By analysing user data, preferences and behaviour, AI algorithms can deliver targeted and personalised advertisements that helps advertisers to reach their desired audience with better ROI and viewers engage with relevant ads that match their interests.
Overall, it is safe to say that AI has proven to be a great asset to the OTT industry by revolutionising content discovery, personalising recommendations, optimising streaming experiences, empowering content creators, and ensuring quality and rights protection. As AI continues to advance, we can expect further enhancements in overall user experience. The future is intelligent!
(Our guest author is Divya Dixit, business strategy and growth advisor.)