Reinventing legacy: how heritage brands can stay relevant for Gen Z

Legacy brands of today are faced with a new, fairly unprecedented challenge – staying meaningful to a younger audience without sacrificing the essence of their being. While ‘legacy’ is undoubtedly an asset, it continues to serve its purpose only when it maintains relevance at the backdrop of the ever-evolving demands of today’s primary consumer base – Generation Z.

Advertisment

Gen Z is now defining India's consumption landscape – thinking, buying and connecting differently than ever before. While many perceive this shift as a threat to legacy, a look at the longer term presents a varied picture. It is, in fact, an invitation for age-old brands to reinvent, evolve, and reach newer audiences.

For this set of young lots, authenticity outweighs nostalgia. They are not readily appreciative of names their parents admire. Instead, they choose to direct their loyalty and receptiveness to brands that mirror their values.

This tendency is corroborated by a recent study by BBC Studios that claims 80% of India’s Gen Z say that authenticity has a stronghold over their purchase decisions, and 81% are more likely to prefer brands that are genuine and transparent.

This phenomenon serves as an interesting insight for brands with a heritage, for it establishes the fact that credibility can no longer be inherited but must be demonstrated time and again.

Older brands will win at wooing the new-age consumer only when they associate with matters of current-day relevance.

Talking about ‘products’, the definition of value has evolved. The younger generation is moving beyond mere aesthetics, actively hunting for an amalgam of it with comfort, style and sustainability. In categories like fashion and footwear, material innovation, versatility, and mindful manufacturing are now shaping desirability.

Hence, heritage brands that once symbolised permanence must now represent progress, offering the same quality and authenticity but in ways that fit modern preferences and lifestyles.

Being agile is as crucial as being authentic. The young consumer navigates a world of instant updates, short attention spans, and social feedback loops – all paced faster than ever. Needless to mention, they expect brands to move at a similar pace too.

When viewed against this backdrop, slow decision cycles and rigid hierarchies can turn heritage into a handicap.

Innovation is certainly the key, but that does not mean creating something entirely new. It often means reinterpreting what already exists, faster and smarter.

Cultural connection can be cited as another important pillar of relevance. Nostalgia evokes warmth, no two thoughts about it, but cultural resonance builds a sense of belonging. Gen Z often relate to brands that reflect their realities – regional languages, social values, humour and expressions.

The most successful legacy brands globally are those that have reimagined storytelling for their target audience, staying true to their origin while also embracing the aesthetics, formats and pace of new media.

The same principle holds true for India, where youth expression is fragmented but deeply rooted in shared identity. To remain relevant, the need of the hour for heritage brands is to speak the language of now.

As is evident, the concept of ‘brand loyalty’ is altering by the day. While loyalty was about making consistent purchases in the past, it stands more for ‘participation’ today. Loyalty of the new age consumer is earned through involvement – stories that invite them to contribute, shape and belong.

In the current age of transparency, collaboration and individuality, the true advantage of heritage brands lies in their ability to blend stability with agility, to stand for something timeless while acting as per the need of the hour.

In conclusion, the future of legacy brands will depend not on how long they have existed, but on how well they listen, adapt and evolve. The younger generation is not running away from heritage. They simply wish for them to be more approachable, inclusive, human and relatable.

(Anupam Bansal is the Executive Director-Retail at Liberty, where he has been instrumental in helping Liberty redefine its image and expand its horizons, making it synonymous with both quality and contemporary style.)