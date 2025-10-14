The future of local sports in growing India’s sports economy

India’s sports economy is on the cusp of transformation. Over the past decade, the nation has witnessed a surge in professional leagues, rising investments, and expanding digital platforms. Cricket may continue to command the spotlight, but the true strength of India’s sporting future lies in embracing diversity, where local and indigenous sports are given their rightful place.

Advertisment

Kabaddi, kho-kho, wrestling, and archery are not just recreational activities; they are cultural cornerstones that reflect India’s heritage and community spirit. For India to become a true multi-sport nation, it is crucial that these sports flourish.

Cultural legacy and community pride

India's social fabric has always deeply woven local sports. Played in school grounds, village squares, and community festivals, they thrive on inclusivity and accessibility. Kabaddi requires no equipment beyond agility, teamwork, and courage.

Akharas, which serve as both sporting and cultural hubs, continue to nurture wrestling, a centuries-old tradition. Community pride and identity, rather than heavy investment, sustain these sports.

Unlike imported formats, they are relatable and resonate with audiences across age groups and regions. What they now need is structured support through training, infrastructure, and commercialisation to translate this legacy into sustainable ecosystems.

While the potential of local sports is undeniable, their growth is not without challenges. Compared to mainstream sports, indigenous disciplines have limited academies, training facilities, and support staff.

Athletes often depend on small, local tournaments without clear pathways to professional careers. Broadcast opportunities remain sporadic, and the lack of consistent visibility makes it difficult to build sustainable fan bases and attract long-term brand commitments.

Local sports are sometimes perceived as niche, with shorter league cycles and fewer marketing activities, leading to cautious investments. This underinvestment prevents athletes from accessing the resources they deserve and slows down the momentum that could propel these sports into the mainstream.

However, beneath these challenges lies a powerful opportunity. India’s next wave of economic and cultural growth is coming from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and regions where indigenous sports enjoy unmatched popularity and loyalty.

Unlike metro-centric leagues, kabaddi events in these areas draw packed crowds, driven not by marketing hype but by deep-rooted passion.

For brands, this offers a chance to penetrate new markets, connect with audiences who are increasingly influential in the consumer economy, and do so in an authentic way. Supporting local sports is not only cost-effective compared to crowded mainstream properties but also provides a more engaging and culturally relevant platform for storytelling.

The digital revolution has further transformed the landscape. OTT platforms, social media clips, and fan-generated content ensure that even small tournaments can reach audiences far beyond their immediate geography.

A kabaddi match played in a village today can be streamed globally, turning regional heroes into national icons. This democratisation of viewership reduces reliance on expensive broadcast deals and opens the door for brands to experiment with interactive, community-driven engagement campaigns.

Digital-first consumption has ensured that local sports no longer remain confined to their traditional regions but can command national and even international recognition.

To make this opportunity truly sustainable, ecosystem-building must be the collective priority. Grassroots academies and structured athlete training programmes can provide clear paths for young players to move from local tournaments to professional leagues.

Athlete welfare initiatives such as scholarships, insurance, and mentorship can ensure that financial constraints do not force talent to abandon their dreams.

For brands, the opportunity lies in moving beyond logo placements and embracing partnerships that involve communities directly, whether by supporting local tournaments, amplifying athlete stories, or designing digital campaigns that convey fans a sense of ownership.

A collaborative model between governments, private organisers and corporates can provide the consistency and scale required to make these initiatives long-term rather than one-off events.

Brands should invest in local sports

For brands, investing in local sports is not charity; it is a smart, forward-looking strategy. It allows them to enter new markets, build authentic and purpose-driven connections with consumers, and stand apart in a sponsorship environment that is often cluttered and expensive.

A brand that chooses to support kabaddi in a small town does not just gain visibility; it becomes a partner in empowerment, progress, and cultural pride. This is the kind of association consumers increasingly value, rewarding authenticity and community alignment with loyalty and trust.

The benefits also extend beyond commerce. Local sports create pathways for youth from smaller towns to dream bigger and achieve recognition on larger stages. They foster inclusivity by offering equal opportunities regardless of background or resources.

They enhance India’s global positioning by showcasing indigenous sports as cultural exports with their own unique narratives. Supporting local sports ensures that India’s sporting identity is not limited to a single discipline but reflects the diversity, resilience, and ambition of its people.

The road ahead

India's sports economy is on the verge of change, but its future will not depend solely on league size or investment. It will be defined by the breadth of its vision and its ability to build a genuinely inclusive and diverse ecosystem.

Local and indigenous sports are not at the margins of this story; they are its very foundation. By embracing them, nurturing them, and providing them with the structure they need, India can strengthen the roots of its sports economy.

For brands, the choice is clear—the time to invest in local sports is now. It is an opportunity to unlock community pride, foster authentic connections, and play a pivotal role in shaping a future where India proudly stands as a true multi-sport nation.



(Sambhav Jain is a sports entrepreneur with over 14 years of experience in sports marketing, broadcast, and talent management. As Founder and Director of SJ Uplift Kabaddi, he has led the creation and execution of 100+ leagues and tournaments across India.)

